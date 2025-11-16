General Motors (NYSE:GM) CAO Sells $556,128.00 in Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Hatto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Motors alerts:

On Tuesday, October 28th, Christopher Hatto sold 15,697 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,790.00.

On Friday, September 26th, Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00.

General Motors Stock Down 1.9%

GM stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 421,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 23.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 272,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 51,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 60.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 219,046 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,986,000 after buying an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $16,170,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.