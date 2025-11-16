Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $472,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,172.50. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,799 shares of company stock worth $24,911,376. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.40.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $285.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

