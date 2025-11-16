Beta Wealth Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,974 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 410,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 367,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 207,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

