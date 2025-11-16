Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,232.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGNG opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

