Cannon Advisors Inc. Takes $2.94 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Cannon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.4% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SMH stock opened at $344.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.95 and a 200-day moving average of $292.96. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $372.78. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

