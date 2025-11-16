Cannon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10,895.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,447,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,947,000 after buying an additional 4,406,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 856.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 268,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of XT opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

