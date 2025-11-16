Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Ventas Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,300. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 652,618 shares of company stock valued at $47,791,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

