Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 9,609 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of SPLV stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
