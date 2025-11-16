Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,435,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $84,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.