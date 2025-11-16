Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,607 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,552,000 after buying an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

