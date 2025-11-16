Beta Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II $PML

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,128 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 979.5% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 16,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 59.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.