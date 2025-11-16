Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes $2.41 Million Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 764.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after buying an additional 685,848 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,374,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Unilever by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 440,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 273,554 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

