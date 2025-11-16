The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $148.11. The company has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.