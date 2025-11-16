Fiera Capital Corp Has $304,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 460,071 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 53.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BDX opened at $192.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.