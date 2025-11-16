Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.86 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,726 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $325,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,351,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,852 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.94.

Shares of EXPE opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $279.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

