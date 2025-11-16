Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VGT opened at $756.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $754.35 and a 200 day moving average of $687.69. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.