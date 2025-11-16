Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $309.85 and last traded at $310.3480, with a volume of 62981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,092,000 after purchasing an additional 558,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 947.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,662 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $159,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,842,000 after acquiring an additional 358,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

