Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Stake Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,692 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,683,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,193,000 after purchasing an additional 132,974 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 124.2% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,971,000 after buying an additional 1,514,583 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,774,000 after buying an additional 158,205 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.