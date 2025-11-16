Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,770 ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 10.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 56.1% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

