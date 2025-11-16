Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 1,115.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 3,132,900 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunome by 43.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,753 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Immunome by 69.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,657,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 676,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

