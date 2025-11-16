Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 31.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 20.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,804,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $389.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.14.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

