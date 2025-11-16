Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,080 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 168.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

