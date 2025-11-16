Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,654 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.46 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,895.84. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,250 shares of company stock worth $524,573 and have sold 37,236 shares worth $1,079,704. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

