Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $18.06 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,887 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

