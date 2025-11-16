Simplex Trading LLC Invests $134,000 in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF $URNJ

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 74.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ URNJ opened at $25.19 on Friday. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

