Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 898,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 682,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

