Creative Planning Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $40,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $140.64 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average of $136.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.