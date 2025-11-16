Financial Contrast: Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) versus West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. West Coast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Coast Community Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and West Coast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A West Coast Community Bancorp 23.91% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of West Coast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $1.61 million $0.65 21.92 West Coast Community Bancorp $123.69 million 3.56 $29.58 million $3.39 12.26

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and West Coast Community Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

West Coast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. West Coast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Coast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Coast Community Bancorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; and digital banking, treasury, wealth management, and financial planning services. It has branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, merchant services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit services, wire and ACH manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. West Coast Community Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.