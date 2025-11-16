Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.15.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

