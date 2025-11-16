Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF $PSP

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

PSP opened at $65.06 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

