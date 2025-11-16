Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $869,010.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.