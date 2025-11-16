Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,563.88.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,339.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,297.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,402.56. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,880. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

