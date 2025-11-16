BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $530.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $410.16 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $392.89 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.56.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,823,590,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,633,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,100,000 after buying an additional 78,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,362,000 after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

