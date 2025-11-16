Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO is Blankinship & Foster LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

