Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Kenvue worth $52,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Kenvue by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 8.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 22.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.