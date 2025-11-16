Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 50,755 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 56,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,015,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 34,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.172 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.