Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Invests $4.07 Million in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $75.70.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

