Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $64.8350, with a volume of 27062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The company had revenue of $337.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.53%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $459,963.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at $805,194.20. The trade was a 36.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

