Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Stock Holdings Reduced by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 27.1% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned 1.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $115,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,778,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $86,230,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,072 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 290.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,234,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,331,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

