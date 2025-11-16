Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

