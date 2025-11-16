Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 282,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,975,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial Gravity Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 455,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 957.8% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 870,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,949,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $42.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $47.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

