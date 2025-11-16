Brian Jg Pereira Sells 255,026 Shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) Director Brian Jg Pereira sold 255,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $693,670.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,333 shares in the company, valued at $147,785.76. The trade was a 82.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Jg Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Brian Jg Pereira sold 502,136 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $1,190,062.32.

ProKidney Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROK opened at $2.41 on Friday. ProKidney Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProKidney by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ProKidney by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut ProKidney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProKidney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

