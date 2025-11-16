HC Wainwright Boosts Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target to $9.00

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Precigen Trading Up 25.6%

Shares of PGEN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,912.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,916.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 8,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 465,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,812.28. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy H. Agee bought 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 192,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,027.20. The trade was a 8.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,221 shares of company stock valued at $214,467 and have sold 6,984,279 shares valued at $25,428,688. Corporate insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Flower City Capital bought a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

