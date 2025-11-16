Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

