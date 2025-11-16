Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.8125.

OBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of OBDC opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.89%.The business had revenue of $453.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 540,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 283,156 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 165,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

