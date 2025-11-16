Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $190.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.