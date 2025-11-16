35,000 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $69.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

