Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires 3,890 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.