Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 437,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 354,569 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,681,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 285,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 1,386,166 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,936.62. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $25,004.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,926.43. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,853 shares of company stock worth $112,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

