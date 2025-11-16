International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of International Money Express worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings cut International Money Express from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk downgraded International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

International Money Express Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $448.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.91.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

